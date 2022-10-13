We'd Say Jen Walters Had the Best Reaction to the 'She-Hulk' Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 finale on Disney Plus.

It's an unwritten rule that no season finale is fully satisfactory for viewers — but what happens when the heroine of the story hates it too? Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) embodied true main-character energy when she stopped the She-Hulk Season 1 finale, mid-fight, because she had a bone to pick with the writers.