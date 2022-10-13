We'd Say Jen Walters Had the Best Reaction to the 'She-Hulk' Finale (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 finale on Disney Plus.
It's an unwritten rule that no season finale is fully satisfactory for viewers — but what happens when the heroine of the story hates it too? Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) embodied true main-character energy when she stopped the She-Hulk Season 1 finale, mid-fight, because she had a bone to pick with the writers.
As Jen pointed out to Kevin the robot, the whole point of her character arc was for her to finally accept herself as Jen, and She-Hulk. How was a stupid, no-holds barred fight going to help her mental health? Jen was determined to grab the reins of her own life, and she did so in a hilarious fashion.
Naturally, the internet had a lot of thoughts about Jen's meta-commentary on the MCU as a whole. And Daredevil. A woman has needs, you know.
The 'She-Hulk' finale reactions are just as funny as Jen's fourth-wall breaks.
There hasn't been a MCU property that's divided the internet quite as much as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show appears to incite intense feelings on both sides of the proverbial fandom aisle, which has resulted in some on-point online commentary.
Although many MCU fans were initially concerned about how Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) character would be portrayed in She-Hulk, what ended up turning out to be the real controversial kicker was Hulk's firstborn son.
Jen turned out to be just as much of an MCU fan as the rest of us when she hounded Kevin the robot for answers about the X-Men. Unfortunately for all of us, Kevin refuses to divulge spoilers, even for superheroes. (Gotta give a girl credit for trying!)
It's like the She-Hulk writers knew that there would be commentary on the VFX for She-Hulk or something — did they spend some of the special effects budget on a crystal ball?
Jen's epic fourth-wall break had some MCU fans flashing back to that epic WandaVision glitch where Wanda literally edited her own life when Vision started asking too many questions.
Honestly, we think it was nice that Jen finally got a moment of peace with Matt during a hilariously awkward family dinner. She likes him for more than just his money after all! Fans also loved the introduction of Daylight!Daredevil.
But lest we forget, this was, and always has been, Jen's story. Kevin was a bit vague when Jen appealed for more She-Hulk content, but we'd be on board. There's no way this was the last time we saw Jen break the fourth wall (imagine her meta-commentary with Deadpool!).
OK, OK, there was one more She-Hulk reaction post that was also hilariously applicable to the She-Hulk finale as well. We need Jen to appear in Daredevil: Born Again for the comedic potential and chemistry alone.
At the moment, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to be renewed for a second season (hurry up, Kevin!). However, even if the show doesn't get renewed for Season 2, we'd say Jen rested her character's case quite well in the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Or you could say, it was smashing.