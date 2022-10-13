The 'She-Hulk' Finale Hints at the MCU Future: Here's What We Know About a Second Season

Speaking to Variety in August 2022, Mark Ruffalo shared, “I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other. That’s really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line.”