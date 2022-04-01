Shelley Conn Plays Kate Sharma’s Stepmother in ‘Bridgerton’ — Is She Married in Real Life?

Before Bridgerton, Shelley appeared in several TV shows and movies. Following her breakout role in 2000's The Last Musketeer, the London native landed several jobs on television. Per IMDb, Shelley’s other roles included Mistresses, Terra Nova, and Good Omens.

In Bridgerton Season 2, Shelley’s character, Mary, has something to prove. After marrying a clerk, her family banished her from society, forcing her to raise Kate and Edwina alone. Shelley, who married her husband, Jonathan Kerrigan, in 2011, shared how much she appreciates not having her character’s problems.