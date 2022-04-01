Logo
Home > Entertainment > Bridgerton
(l-r): Jonathan Kerrigan and Shelley Conn
Source: Getty Images

Shelley Conn Plays Kate Sharma’s Stepmother in ‘Bridgerton’ — Is She Married in Real Life?

By

Apr. 1 2022, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

The Bridgerton matriarchs routinely demand as much attention as their children. When we meet Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), in Season 2, she steals several scenes with charm, wit, and radiance. Mary also supports her daughters — Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) — throughout the course of Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers learned that Kate is Mary’s stepdaughter, as she married Kate’s father after her mother died. But does Shelley have an off-screen husband? See all the details below.

Shelley Conn as Lady Mary Sharma petting her Corgi, Newton in 'Bridgerton'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Shelley Conn’s husband?

Before Bridgerton, Shelley appeared in several TV shows and movies. Following her breakout role in 2000's The Last Musketeer, the London native landed several jobs on television. Per IMDb, Shelley’s other roles included Mistresses, Terra Nova, and Good Omens.

In Bridgerton Season 2, Shelley’s character, Mary, has something to prove. After marrying a clerk, her family banished her from society, forcing her to raise Kate and Edwina alone. Shelley, who married her husband, Jonathan Kerrigan, in 2011, shared how much she appreciates not having her character’s problems.

“The time period removes so many similarities,” the actress told Shondaland about the differences between her life and her character's. “I haven’t been disowned by my parents, thank goodness. Nor do I have to concern myself with the issue of dowries and marital matchmaking.”

Shelley's husband is an actor like she is. Jonathan has been in industry since 1996, having amassed credits in Crime, Pandora, and Lucky Man.

Article continues below advertisement
(l-r): Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Shelley Conn as Lady Mary Sharma
Source: Netflix

Shelley Conn didn’t have a problem playing a mother in ‘Bridgerton.’

Bridgerton introduces the Sharmas in the Season 2 premiere. In the beginning, Kate and Edwina have differing views concerning love and marriage. However, despite Kate’s opposition to her 21-year-old sister, Edwina, marrying 30-year-old Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), she eventually changes her tune. In Episode 6, Kate, 27, falls in love with the viscount, and they decide to marry.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Shelley, 45, isn’t raising twenty-somethings in her real life, she and Jonathan welcomed a son, Oscar, in 2012, shortly before their wedding day. Shelley revealed to Shondaland that being a mother helped her better relate to Mary.

“I definitely responded to the fact that we’re both mothers,” Shelley said. “I found myself feeling very drawn to Charithra and Simone in a female, familial way.”

(l-r): Lady Mary Sharma and Edwina Sharma walking down the aisle on her wedding day in 'Bridgerton'
Source: Netflix

Shelley also added that she and Lady Mary “both like pink tones and have a penchant for a tiara on a night out!” While the actress and her character have fashion and family in common, the actress keeps her personal life off of social media (Shelley keeps her Instagram page professional).

Stream Season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Aren’t All the Same Ages as Their Characters

Fans Are Really Enjoying 'Bridgerton' Season 2 — These Are Their Thirstiest Tweets So Far

There's Plenty More to Tell After Season 1 of 'Bridgerton' on Netflix

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.