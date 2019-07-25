TLC knows how to give its viewers what they want and sometimes that's very close mother-daughter bonds. At least that's what they've given us with sMothered, an incredibly addictive show that follows four mother-daughter pairs and their very close connections.

It's honestly no wonder the show has become a quick fan favorite considering the success of OutDaughtered and Little People, Big World and the obvious conclusion that TLC viewers love to watch unconventional families. Which brings us to the question on everyone's mind: Will sMothered be returning for Season 2?

Source: TLC

Fans are clamoring for a Season 2 of sMothered. There are two camps when it comes to fans of sMothered and where they think the show should go. One team is all about giving Chicago-based Italian family Kathy and Cristina their own spinoff show.

"We need Cristina and Kathy from sMothered to have their own show, can you please make that happen," wrote one person on Twitter who's received considerable backing by way of likes and retweets.

Another reached out to Kathy directly, tweeting: "You guys look like you have such a good time. Another reason these ladies need to have their own spin-off because they are so real and genuine." Others just believe the show needs to come back, and they wouldn't mind seeing it become a crossover.

"sMothered Season 2 — Colt-y and Debbie from 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After join the cast," predicted one fan on Twitter, which was a sentiment echoed by many. "I can't wait to see Coltee and Debbie on Season 2 of sMothered," wrote another of Larissa's ex-husband from 90 Day Fiancé, Colt.

Source: TLC

So, will there be a Season 2? Here's what Cher and Dawn say. Though it's still early days to know for sure whether TLC will order a second season of sMothered, we're feeling very hopeful. And not just because we're absolutely obsessed with Sunhe and Angelica, Sandra and Mariah, Kathy and Cristina, and Dawn and Cher.

In an exclusive conversation with Dawn and Cher Hubsher, who are now proud co-authors of a new book entitled A Bond That Lasts Forever, the two revealed that they're currently shooting for a second season. "Right now, we're hoping, we don't know, you know," Cher began. Though the mother and daughter revealed a second season is "still not definite yet," they're both keeping their fingers crossed.