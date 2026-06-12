Sol From 'Love Island' Has a Connection to Michael B. Jordan That Everyone Is Talking About Michael has a connection to yet another reality TV star — 'Selling Sunset's' Bre Tiesi, who has claimed she's hooked up with him. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 12 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @itssoll // MEGA

Celebrities really are just like us! Well, at least, in terms of what they're watching. Clearly, Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan is a Love Island fan, and we can't really blame him.

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It seems that Michael has a connection to Love Island Season 8's Sol Mýa Dean, and it's all anyone can talk about. See what transpired between the two, and whether or not the reality TV star should try to hit the actor up after she leaves the villa.

Source: Instagram / @itssoll // MEGA

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The Sol from 'Love Island' / Michael B. Jordan connection, explained.

As far as we can tell, Sol and Michael have never met in person, but the actor is clearly a fan of the model. Michael has officially liked one of Sol's Instagram posts, proving that he's at least aware of her content if not an avid follower.

Sol took to Instagram to share a collection of photos captioned, "Cheers to 24! thank you everyone for the wishes and the love." According to an X post, that aforementioned Instagram post was 'liked' by none other than Michael B. Jordan himself.

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The way Sol got Michael B Jordan in her IG likes already?? this is MY client! 😮‍💨 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ck7I6fgzi7 — Ari 💚 (@lazyloveari) June 10, 2026 Source: X / @lazyloveari

The X post brought receipts in the way of a screenshot, alongside the caption, "The way Sol got Michael B. Jordan in her IG likes already?? This is my client!"

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However, not everyone was as excited for Sol as the OP was. One person wrote, "He lowkey be in everybody likes." Someone else echoed, "This is not an accomplishment. He likes every girl's photo." A third jokingly asked, "This is a flex?"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @itssoll

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However, others argued against the naysayers with, "Why can’t I gag over this?? Whew, some of y’all hate fun," "IKR! Rooting for her, IDC," and, "God forbid a b--ch wants to have some pure innocent fun!"

This is not the first reality star Michael B. Jordan has been linked to.

While we fully agree that freaking out over Michael liking Sol's Instagram post is harmless fun, we do have to explore whether or not those saying he does this all the time have a point.

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Source: MEGA

As it turns out, Michael does have a bit of a tendency to "like" non-celebrities' posts. In fact, Sol isn't even the first Love Island contestant who got some recognition from the actor!

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Michael also "liked" a post from Love Island Season 7's Andreina Santos. Clearly, he's a fan of the reality TV show. Maybe he should make a guest star appearance on it? Something tells us that, if Michael were to enter the villa, none of the other guys would stand a chance.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @andreinasntos

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The actor has also been linked to Kendall Jenner via some Instagram likes and being spotted together. However, neither celebrity has ever confirmed anything happened between them. Michael also has a connection to yet another reality TV star — Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi, who has claimed she's hooked up with him. Clearly, Michael is a bit of a social media flirt and quite the reality TV fan.