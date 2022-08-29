Bobby Flay Met His Daughter's Mom on the Set of This Food Network Series
High school dropout turned multimillionaire Bobby Flay has taken on several roles since the beginning of his decades-long career — the most important of which is “Dad.” In the mid-'90s, Bobby welcomed his first and only child — daughter Sophie Flay — with his second wife.
Now, Sophie’s all grown up. After graduating from the University of California, the 26-year-old is following in her father’s footsteps and stepping into the spotlight. Along with her jobs as an ABC 7 LA community journalist and a USC Annenberg adjunct professor, Sophie also appears alongside her father on Food Network's Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, which premiered on Aug. 22, 2022.
In the past, she’s been open about her close-knit relationship with her dad. But who is Sophie’s mother? Here’s what we know!
Who is Sophie Flay’s mom? Meet Bobby Flay’s second wife, Kate Connelly.
In October 1994, Bobby met Kate Connelly when he appeared as a guest on Food Network’s Robin Leach Talking Food, which Kate co-hosted. The following year, the two tied the knot. In 1996, the couple welcomed daughter Sophie. But their relationship was short-lived as the pair divorced in 1998.
Although Kate doesn’t have much of a social media presence today, she makes an occasional appearance on Sophie’s Instagram feed. Like her daughter, Kate graduated with a journalism degree. She's worked as a journalist, chef, model, and TV host over the years. She co-hosted Robin Leach Talking Food for five years starting in 1990.
Before Bobby met Sophie’s mom, he had been married once before. So, how many times has Bobby been married altogether? Read on to learn more!
How many times has Bobby Flay been married?
Altogether, Bobby has been married three times. He married celebrity chef Debra Ponzek in 1991 only a year after meeting her. Ultimately, they divorced in 1993.
Following his divorce from Kate Connelly, he fell in love with another TV star. In 2005, he tied the knot with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Stephanie March. However, their relationship came to an end when they separated in 2015.
Their divorce was finalized later that same year. In a joint statement, the duo told People, “We have come to an amicable divorce settlement.”
They added: “We look forward to putting this difficult time behind us, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we move forward."
Bobby met his current girlfriend — Christina Perez — by way of a mutual friend in 2020. Two years later, the couple is still going strong.
You can watch new episodes of Bobby and Sophie On the Coast on Food Network Mondays at 9 p.m. EST!