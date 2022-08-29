Bobby Flay Met His Daughter's Mom on the Set of This Food Network Series

Now, Sophie’s all grown up. After graduating from the University of California, the 26-year-old is following in her father’s footsteps and stepping into the spotlight. Along with her jobs as an ABC 7 LA community journalist and a USC Annenberg adjunct professor, Sophie also appears alongside her father on Food Network's Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, which premiered on Aug. 22, 2022.

In the past, she’s been open about her close-knit relationship with her dad. But who is Sophie’s mother? Here’s what we know!