"I Spoke With Mitch McConnell" Becomes a Meme Amid Life Support Claims "Just got off the phone with Mitch McConnell. We had phone sex." By Anna Quintana Published July 8 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

On June 14, 2026, it was reported that Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized for unknown reasons. Three weeks later, despite statements from his team that he "continues his recovery in the hospital," there have been many rumors that McConnell is actually "brain dead" and on life support.

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However, many Republican senators and politicians have come forward on social media, claiming to have had conversations with the hospitalized Kentucky politician. This has prompted many on X and other platforms to share their own stories of interactions with McConnell and to insinuate that they believe there is a massive cover-up regarding McConnell's current health status.

Source: MEGA

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"I Spoke With Mitch McConnell" tweets spark meme on social media.

On July 7, 2026, Rep. Jack Kimble tweeted that he not only spoke with Mitch McConnell but also had a lengthy conversation with his colleague. "I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 45 minutes. He's so sharp. Just like always, he let me do all of the talking. He's a great listener. After that, we prayed silently for a while and had a staring contest. Just like always, he beat me. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible," he wrote.

He was joined by other Republicans such as Thomas Maisie and CNN's Scott Jennings, who also claimed to have spoken with McConnell about current events, alluding to his cognizance. "I spoke to McConnell for about 20 minutes this morning," Rep. Maisie shared on X. "He said we should end the war with Iran, quit giving aid to Israel, stop spying on Americans without a warrant, and he’s really sorry about how my primary turned out."

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I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

It didn't take long for others on the social media platform to jump in with their own "I spoke with McConnell" tweets — and let's just say they don't believe that any of those conversations really happened.

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"Just got off the phone with Mitch McConnell. We had phone sex," tweeted political streamer Hasan Piker. "Just got done speaking with Mitch. He said you're lying," wrote another alongside a photo of a Quija board, alluding to reports McConnell has actuall passed away. A third chimed in, "If you are in line to speak with Mitch McConnell for just about 20 minutes, stay in line."

just got off the phone with mitch mcconnell. we had phone sex. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 8, 2026

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I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning pic.twitter.com/6UNufLTsKx — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) July 7, 2026

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He said he wishes men would stop wearing slim fit suits, adopt animals from their local animal shelter, and build affordable housing in walkable neighborhoods. I told him thank you. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 7, 2026

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Controversial far-right politician Laura Loomer may have had the most scathing "I spoke with McConnell" tweet. "I just got off the phone with Mitch McConnell. We spoke for nearly 20 minutes about why the GOP is full of cowards who refuse to pass the Save America Act. I asked him why his wife flew to China after he was given CPR and found unconscious. We spoke about how his spirit animal is a turtle and the meaning behind his wife’s name 'CoCo Chao,'" she wrote. "His funeral will be like every other day in America. Maybe some GOP senators will carry his casket to his grave so they can “let Mitch down” the way he has let our country and Donald Trump down every single day of his life."