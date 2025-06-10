Tarek El Moussa Was Accused of Battery Following Las Vegas Altercation — We Know Why The television personality reportedly knocked a man out cold. By Niko Mann Published June 10 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Tarek El Moussa was accused of battery following an altercation in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the former Flip or Flop star hit a man with his knee and knocked the man out cold. The incident reportedly happened on June 5 at The Venetian Resort's The Palazzo.

Article continues below advertisement

Law enforcement told the outlet that the reality television star only received a citation before he was let go, and the news has his fans wondering why Tarek El Moussa was accused of battery.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa was accused of battery — but why?

Tarek El Moussa was accused of battery after he knocked a man out cold. The Flip Off star was with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, his parents, and Heather's parents when he got into the altercation. "He was stepping in to defend his elderly father," wrote the outlet, adding that their source claimed the fight began due to the man getting out of line with Tarek's dad.

The real estate investor was reportedly defending his elderly father. It is unknown exactly how the altercation began, but it reportedly escalated, resulting in the knockout. "Tarek delivered a brutal knee to the man’s head, knocking him out cold," said a source. "The other guy looked seriously roughed up."

Article continues below advertisement

The man declined medical attention, and Tarek was cited for battery by law enforcement. Officers from the Las Vegas Police Department reportedly arrived on the scene around 11 p.m., but it's unclear why Tarek was only given a citation and was not arrested. The witness also said that the altercation was "bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek's mom, Dominique El Moussa was in Las Vegas with the family, as well as Heather's parents. Heather shared a video post on Instagram on June 7 detailing the family trip. The video features the ladies applying lip gloss, the family on the airplane on their way to Las Vegas, the family enjoying dinner, and the group watching Tarek speak at an event.

She captioned the post, "Not our average Vegas trip ... Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride. We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes — our world, our work, and of course, the glam. Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together."

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek and Heather have a son together, Tristan. The reality star also has a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden, with his ex-wife Christina Haack. However, it appears that the children were left out of the fun for this trip as they weren't seen in the video. The video ended with the text, "That's a wrap? We had the best time & loved being all together!"