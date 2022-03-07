Tatti Ritter From ‘Black Ink Crew’ Says She’s “Overwhelmed” Amid Drug-Trafficking Charges

As she faces two drug felonies, Tatiana “Tatti” Ritter opens up about the ordeal on Black Ink Crew.

Fans of the VH1 reality show have watched Tatti on the small screen since Season 6. Throughout her time on Black Ink Crew, she’s discussed her family upbringing, her romantic drama with her co-star, Teddy Ruks, and fighting her other co-star, Krystal, who also dated Ted.