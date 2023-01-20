The 'That '90s Show' Cast Is Full of Quirky Characters — Who Is Sherri?

In That '90s Show, the renowned Point Place, Wis., basement is back in business! You know, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red's (Kurtwood Smith) lived-in basement — the one adorned with a washer and dryer, a sunken-in couch, and a group of high-as-a-kite teens. The That '70s Show spin-off takes place in July 1995, about 15 years after the events of the '70s Show series finale. It follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the summer with her grandparents in Wisconsin.

The dorky, naive protagonist befriends an eccentric group of Point Place high schoolers, forming a particularly strong bond with the rebellious Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide), who lives next-door to her Grandma Kitty and Grandpa Red. Gwen's somewhat invasive mother, Sherri, befriends Kitty and Red, even if it is against their will. We're here to talk all things Sherri.

Source: Netflix

Who is Sherri in 'That '90s Show'?

Played by Andrea Anders (Joey), Sherri is the mother to both Gwen and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who are half-siblings. She's a struggling single mom lacking a sense of direction, and she often looks to Kitty and Red for guidance.

Sherri makes her first appearance in Episode 2, titled "Free Leia." She knocks on the Formans' door, looking to thank whoever it was who yelled at her kids (it was Red, obviously). She cracks open a beer, tells Kitty and Red her shower head is broken, asks to use their microwave, and spills the tea on her current dating drama. This is all during their first encounter.

Viewers are able to understand Sherri's point of view almost immediately. She's flighty, blunt, erratic, tacky (we're not judging!), and she needs a bit of help finding her footing. Don't we all. Sherri has mixed feelings about her budding romantic relationship and ultimately decides that she's making a mistake dating this "clingy" mystery guy. In Episode 2, Kitty encourages her to "take a break from the fellas" and focus on herself.

Source: YouTube/Netflix

Hilariously, viewers eventually find out that Sherri's mystery man is none other than OG character Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), who now owns a chain of hair salons. And after some thought, Sherri decides to give her relationship with Fez another shot. In Episode 10, "Kids In America," it's revealed that Sherri's stubborn landlord is Fez's nemesis, Fenton (Jim Rash).

Where have we seen Andrea Anders?

You may have seen Andrea Anders star in sitcoms like the Friends spin-off Joey (she previously dated Matt LeBlanc for eight years), Better Off Ted, and Mr. Sunshine. Additionally, she's made appearances in TV shows like Modern Family, Young Sheldon, and Ted Lasso. She's also starred in several of her brother, Sean Anders's, films, including 2022's holiday flick Spirited and 2008's teen comedy Sex Drive.