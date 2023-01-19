Will 'That '90s Show' Return for Season 2? Viewers Already Want the Netflix Revival Renewed

Netflix is bringing viewers back to Wisconsin with That '90s Show, a sequel to Fox's long-running sitcom That '70s Show. As the title indicates, the new series moves forward in time to 1995, where some things haven't changed in the fictional town of Point Place. Red and Kitty Forman are still living in the same house, and it isn't long before a new group of teenagers is invading the Forman's basement.

That '70s Show was incredibly popular on Fox, making stars out of young actors like Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher. It lasted for 200 episodes — a rarity now for broadcast TV shows, particularly sitcoms. That history means there's plenty of excitement for That '90s Show and viewers are asking if That '90s Show has been renewed for Season 2. Keep reading to find out the show's status on Netflix.

Source: Patrick Wymore/Netflix Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso (left), Sam Morelos as Nikki, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate in 'That '90s Show.'

Netflix hasn't renewed 'That '90s Show' for Season 2 — yet.

Despite the massive fan base that continues to stream That '70s Show, Netflix hasn't renewed its sequel for a second season. That '90s Show premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So it's too early to tell if the sitcom will garner the same kind of attention as the previous series. However, the lack of a renewal doesn't mean curious viewers should avoid watching the show or That '70s Show fans should start panicking.

Many shows don't get renewed or canceled until later in their runs, as networks and streaming services want to see how they perform over time. In the case of Netflix specifically, what they reportedly make their choices on is completion rate: the number of people who finish viewing a season, not how many start it. So if audiences want to see more of Leia Forman and her friends, the best way to get That '90s Show renewed is to watch the whole 10-episode season.

'That 90s Show' Season 1 will feature many 'That '70s Show' cast members in guest appearances.

If you're still on the fence about That '90s Show, the Netflix series is doing everything it can to draw back folks who knew and loved That '70s Show. Most of the original cast members and even some of the supporting characters are returning for guest spots during the first season of the new series. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, since the new series largely takes place in the same house.