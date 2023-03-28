Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Finale Memes: A Roundup of the Best Reactions (SPOILERS) By Michelle Stein Mar. 28 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 27 finale. Bachelor Nation finally knows without a doubt who Zach Shallcross ended up with in Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although some may have been bummed about which woman Zach proposed to, one thing's for certain: Memes from the finale certainly didn't disappoint. Let's take a closer look at what went down during the three-hour finale, along with some of the best reactions in meme form.

'The Bachelor' Season 27 finale memes: Here's some of the best reactions we found.

On March 27, 2023, ABC aired a three-hour finale for Season 27 of The Bachelor — complete with live reactions from and conversations involving Zach and his final three women, Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity. There was plenty of drama (and corresponding memes) to go around. Like ...

Source: ABC

When Ariel absolutely grilled Zach for the way he handled things.

Let's face it: Ariel Frenkel is an intelligent, poised, catch of a human being. However, she did not appreciate the way Zach treated her. Ariel (respectfully but firmly) let him know that his actions — making fantasy suite week all about sex by "taking sex off the table" but then going back on his word and not even telling Ariel — were not OK. Meanwhile, folks at home could practically see Zach sweating under the pressure she was putting on him.

Ariel Frenkel just absolutely dismantled Zach Shallcross on live television.

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rg3k2l0W0A — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) March 28, 2023

“By putting sex off the table, you make the entire week about sex” AMEN ARIEL AMEN #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yXOHTdMh37 — AP (@APsomaras) March 28, 2023

Zach going backstage after being chewed out by Ariel #bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/bvroHKwrvP — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) March 28, 2023

When 'The Bachelor' aired even more awkward shower scenes of Zach.

Zach has been featured showering countless times on The Bachelor, and the finale didn't let up on zooming in on his bathing habits yet again. Outdoor, soapless showers seem to be his go-to and quite frankly, we're curious how the dude smelled during filming. Although fans were over it, they loved Ariel's light-hearted dig about the excessive showering footage.

Ariel: “I’m sure you just came off a 30 minute shower scene”



GIRLLLLLL LMFAO #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IEmOWgcsOv — vanessa (@assenavmarie) March 28, 2023

here’s to never having to see zach shower ever again #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Gn3I8Ss9ek — MoodieforBach (@MoodieforBach) March 28, 2023

If I have to watch Zach shower one more FCKN time #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/P7JH5Um72J — Molly (26) (@OfHouseHeldman) March 14, 2023

When there was 5 minutes of silence on 'The Bachelor' finale due to technical difficulties.

During the second hour of The Bachelor Season 27 finale, the sound completely cut out for about 5 minutes during Zach and Gabi Elnicki's final date after meeting Zach's parents. Thankfully, the sound was restored after the show returned from a commercial break. But viewers at home were definitely concerned and frustrated about the interruption — and they didn't hesitate to hilariously vent on Twitter.

ABC control room rn trying to get back the audio #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/lxgowKSv4e — paige (@paigemb28) March 28, 2023

Not only is this three hours but there’s no audio #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/l1kv7fA2oN — bachyardigans (@bachyardigans) March 28, 2023

Chris Harrison finally acting out his revenge by cutting the sound to the finale #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/R9frIsvb5E — Justin is totally not a skrull (@Freddiesroomate) March 28, 2023

When Gabi told the crew not to park by the mud for Kaity "when it actually matters."

When Gabi showed up to find out whether Zach was going to propose, it was clear she already knew how the night was going to go down. Gabi ended up stepping in mud the second she exited the limo, and she didn't mince words to the production crew. "That's a really muddy spot," she told them, agitated. "Y'all shouldn't pull in right there when it actually matters — when Kaity arrives, don't do that to her."

“When it actually matters when Kaity is here, don’t do this to her”

My literal reaction:#thebachelor #bachelor

pic.twitter.com/s7eoxUMbBK — gene (@enrigenesis) March 28, 2023

“When it actually matters when kaity arrives don’t do that” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Aho6H1EusA — vanessa (@v_dizzel) March 28, 2023

When Gabi called out Zach for telling everyone about them sleeping together.

On the Season 27 finale, it was revealed that Gabi never knew that Zach told everyone about them having sex until she watched the episode herself. Bachelor Nation fans were ready to go to war for Gabi's honor.

SHE DIDNT KNOW HE TOLD EVERYONE TILL LAST WEEK!!!!???



BACHELOR NATION WE RIOT AT MIDNIGHT. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cbP9cB7CyW — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) March 28, 2023

GABI DIDN’T KNOW ZACH TOLD EVERYONE ABOUT THEIR FANTASY SUITE UNTIL SHE WATCHED IT ON TV LAST WEEK?????? ZACHARY I HAVE HAD ENOUGH #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tFZcQxVu92 — vanessa (@assenavmarie) March 28, 2023

He said “just between us” AND STILL TOLD THE WORLD?! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/SDfxyBj9N7 — The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) March 28, 2023

in case you missed it here's how the live finale went - anyways stan Ariel and Gabi #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/R6mINk3Qsi — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) March 28, 2023

When viewers watched Zach propose to Kaity after Gabi's devastating rejection.

Right after the world watched Gabi's hopes and dreams get crushed by Zach's rejection (and then watching the former couple rehash it live), ABC aired Zach's proposal to Kaity Biggar and their joint interview as an engaged couple. But may couldn't quite find it in themselves to be happy,

the audience watching the proposal rn #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dX5n3NEBBt — Realitea and Cookies (@RealiteaCookies) March 28, 2023

I like Kaity, but i can’t enjoy this proposal after everything that just happened with Gabi.

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/TqvnwLuBxD — Maggie L (@maggiebachstuff) March 28, 2023

I’m still mad at Zach but I GUESS I’m happy that Kaity is happy #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/1n2E1HhTpI — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) March 28, 2023

Bachelor Nation watching Gabi rip into Zach and cry her eyes out and then immediately switching to a proposal scene. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0fuvToySwx — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) March 28, 2023

As much as some Bachelor Nation folks were let down by how the Season 27 finale played out, they knew they'd be back again to watch Season 28.

Source: Twitter/Emerson Lotzia Jr.