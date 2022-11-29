Thomas Brodie-Sangster Is Dating a Billionaire’s Ex-Wife

Per People, Thomas is dating his Pistol co-star Talulah Riley, 37. The two played lovers Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood in the 2022 limited series and seemingly kept their chemistry going.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," Talulah shared with The Times in May 2022. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."