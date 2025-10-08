‘RHOM’ Star Alexia’s Ex, Todd Nepola, Hits Bravo With A $10 Million Defamation Lawsuit "Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” the October 2025 complaint read. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 8 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lifeaccordingtotodd

During their time on The Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia Nepola and her third husband, Todd Nepola, seemed to have it all. They were both thriving in their individual careers, and he appeared to be content with letting her shine on the show while he tended to his off-camera goals. However, before Distractify broke the news that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April 2024, rumors began to swirl that the couple's finances weren't as glamorous as they appeared.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2025, Todd took legal action against Bravo by filing a $10 million lawsuit. Here's what to know about the case.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola claimed Bravo "fabricated" multiple storylines for 'RHOM.'

Todd's lawsuit against Bravo was filed on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. According to the verified complaint shared with Distractify, he's not only going after the network but also Miami's production teams, NBCUniversal Media, and Purveyors of Pop Productions. In the lawsuit, Todd's attorney, Scott J. Weiselberg of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, claimed that the network "fabricated and amplified false storylines" about the real estate businessman's life and his marriage to Alexia.

One of the main issues Todd had about his portrayal on the show was the implications that he couldn't financially support his wife and family. On the show, several of Alexia's co-stars, namely Adriana de Moura, suggested they were secretly in financial distress, which she claimed was the reason they were forced to move out of their rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The topic of the exes' finances resurfaced in Season 7, despite Todd not appearing in any episodes. The complaint alleged that Bravo and NBCU used his image and personal storyline without consent for Seasons 6 and 7, manufacturing defamatory content to drive ratings and digital engagement. Todd's legal team argued this conduct is part of a larger pattern of exploitative production practices within the reality television industry, stating the network focused more on him being a "storyline" for Alexia than a member of her actual support system.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” the lawsuit read. “Enough is enough.” "Defendants have failed to take any remedial action to correct or retract the falsehoods, despite the fact that they remain indefinitely accessible to the public," the complaint continued. "The damage to Plaintiff’s reputation, livelihood, and emotional well-being is therefore not time-limited, but perpetuated by design."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Todd Nepola's net worth?

As of this writing, Todd's lawsuit against Bravo hasn't been settled. However, if he wins the case against the network, the earnings from the case will only boost his already impressive net worth. Todd reportedly has a net worth of $10 million, which he earned from being the owner of his company, Current Capital Real Estate Group, a boutique real estate investment firm based in Hollywood, Florida. He also has over two decades of experience in real estate.