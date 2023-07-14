Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 Brings the Heat — When Do New Episodes Premiere on Netflix? When can viewers expect to watch Season 5’s contestants avoid temptation and test their willpower (all while searching for their perfect match)? By Haylee Thorson Jul. 14 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix is back with one of the messiest reality romance series in its repertoire. Too Hot to Handle Season 5 is upon us, and the cast of sexy singles must do everything in their power to withhold physical intimacy for a shot at the $200,000 grand prize.

While the concept doesn’t sound particularly difficult for many, past installments of the show have resulted in considerable deductions from the total. So, when can viewers expect to watch Season 5’s contestants avoid temptation and test their willpower (all while searching for their perfect match)? Here’s when new episodes of the reality dating competition will arrive on Netflix.

Here is the ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 5 episode schedule.

Like Perfect Match, Love Is Blind, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle will arrive in segments on Netflix. And the best part? Fans won’t have to wait long to indulge in one of the most chaotic reality romance series the streaming platform offers. So, without further ado, here is the episode schedule for the fifth installment of Too Hot to Handle:

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes 1–4: Friday, July 14, 2023

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes 5–7: Friday, July 21, 2023

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes 8 –10: Friday, July 28, 2023

When do ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 episodes arrive on Netflix?

New Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes will similarly debut on Netflix to the streaming platform's other popular reality shows. The latest installment of the sun-soaked steamy unscripted series premieres on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3 a.m. EST; however, fans residing in other time zones will be able to tune in earlier based on where they live in the United States.

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes will drop on Fridays at midnight for those on the west coast. Viewers adhering to the Mountain Time Zone can expect each episode segment at 1 p.m. MT and those based in the Central Time Zone will receive access at 2 a.m. CT. As for Alaska and Hawaii fans? Too Hot to Handle Season 5 episodes premiere at 11 p.m. AKDT and 9 p.m. HST (on Thursdays), respectively.

Who is the cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5?

Netflix’s raunchy reality series never fails to produce a drama-fueled cast, and Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle is no different. From the United States to the United Kingdom to Switzerland, the latest installment has recruited individuals from around the globe.