Tyler From 'Love is Blind' Was Allegedly Texting With Baby Mama During Filming

No matter what a Love Is Blind cast member tries to keep secret when they go on the show, the truth has a way of seeping out. And when Tyler conveniently left out details of fathering three kids with an apparent ex, it put him in the hot seat for fans. Now, alleged text messages with Tyler's baby mama have surfaced following his Love Is Blind experience.

Tyler will have even more questions to answer, since the texts paint a picture of a prior relationship and friendship with his kids' mother, Bri, and his place in his kids' lives, despite him saying otherwise. And judging by the texts, Tyler has been absent from his kids' lives before, though he did seem to be close to Bri and their children before he went on the Netflix show.

'Love Is Blind's Tyler's text messages with his baby mama were exposed.

The YouTube show Jessie Woo shared the alleged text messages in an episode that was posted on Nov. 6. According to the texts, Tyler and Bri were in contact during his flight to Los Angeles for filming, and again during filming. He even told Bri about Ashley, and admitted that "proposing to a blue wall" was a strange experience.

However, it's clear that Tyler doesn't ask about the kids in the texts, which is sort of telling. Then again, Bri sends him multiple photos and videos of their three children, which makes it seem like this is a regular occurrence. However, after Tyler apparently ghosted Bri, she sent a text asking, "So you really don't have any intentions on reaching out to your kids in any way?"

A later text in the screenshots from Tyler explained that he hadn't had much access to his phone during filming. But when Bri asked him about the wedding details and that the kids would like to know when they would hear from "their dad" again, there was no response in the screenshots. As viewers saw on Love Is Blind, Tyler's three kids with Bri were not present during his wedding to Ashley.

Tyler and Ashley have claimed there is more to the story about his kids.

During and even after the Love Is Blind reunion, both Tyler and Ashley promised that there is more to the story of him fathering three kids and withholding some of the details. According to Tyler, he "helped a friend" have children, but he did not father the children in the hope of raising a family with his friend.

"I did help a friend and her wife start a family. But her wife ended up leaving her and left her high and dry," he explained during the reunion. "This was my very close friend, so I voluntarily stepped in and helped. So there are some pictures of me around. "I've spent holidays with all my friends, all their kids. And I played a part that became very shaky with a friend."

This goes against what Bri and even what her ex have said about Tyler and his relationship with Bri and the kids he had with her. Ashley said on The Viall Files podcast on Nov. 6 that when Bri would allegedly enter into other relationships at different times, she would want Tyler to be less present in the children's lives, but that this would change once those relationships ended.

Source: Netflix