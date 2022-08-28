Hallmark’s Mahogany Brand Is Bringing ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ to a Screen Near You

Joyful Drake of Let’s Stay Together and Hush fame plays Melina in the movie, and Erica Ash of MADtv and Survivor’s Remorse plays Reesa.

The menfolk of the movie, meanwhile, includes Luca Seta (Love & Gelato) as Nico, Jermaine Love (Rogue Warfare) as Lucas, and Lance Gross (House of Payne) as Andre.