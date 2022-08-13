How Hallmark Channel’s ‘Romance in Style’ Is “Opening an Important Dialogue”

Information on the filming of Romance in Style is scarce, but Feeling the Vibe reports the TV movie was shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba. If so, Romance in Style would follow in the footsteps of the Hallmark movies Follow Me to Daisy Hills, Sweet Autumn, ‘Tis the Season to Be Merry, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which were all filmed in Manitoba’s capital and largest city.

Romance in Style premieres tonight, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.