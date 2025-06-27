High School Photos of 'Love Island' Star Vanna Einerson Leaked on TikTok A wife of high school peer of Vanna Einerson revealed several of her picture day photos on TikTok. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 27 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

A TikTok slideshow is going viral after a user shared old yearbook snapshots featuring Love Island USA Season 7 bombshell Vanna Einerson. The creator explained that her husband went to high school with the reality star and decided to post some of Vanna’s old high school photos from her Love Island pre-fame days, which immediately got viewers talking.

These aren't anything scandalous — just classic picture day portraits from her sophomore, junior, and senior years — but that hasn’t stopped fans from dissecting every detail and sharing their reactions across social media.

TikTok users react to old high school photos of 'Love Island USA' star Vanna Einerson.

The three-slide TikTok showcases one portrait from each year, and viewers quickly noticed how much Vanna’s appearance seemed to evolve during high school. Many commented on how mature her features looked by junior and senior year, with some speculating she may have started cosmetic work quite young. One comment that struck a chord clarified the criticism wasn’t really about her as a teenager but about the adults who approved it.

"Having fillers like that in junior/senior year of high school, that doctor should have their license revoked, her body wasn’t even fully developed, it’s not really her fault either, entirely the doctors and her parents," One TikToker vented.

Other users weighed in on the wider beauty culture in Utah. Many noted that while cosmetic procedures are fairly common there, they're usually done after high school. Some pushed back, pointing out that even in places like Los Angeles, teens rarely get that level of work before turning 18. Amid the debates, many shared genuine sadness over the change, saying Vanna looked so naturally striking in her early photos. One even wrote she “gave off Amanda Seyfried vibes before she did that to her face.”

TikTok can’t get enough of Vanna's classmate’s unexpected cameo.

Even as the conversation focused on Vanna, viewers quickly became obsessed with her yearbook neighbor Trista Eggett, who appeared next to her in all three photos. Comments flooded in celebrating Trista’s unplanned viral moment.

"OK but can we spare a thought for Trista Eggett? Sis just trying to live her post-yearbook life and suddenly her sophomore, junior, and senior pics are doing a nationwide tour," one user joked. Another added, "I've seen Trista Eggett’s yearbook photo more than I’ve seen my own." Far from mocking her, most commenters were charmed, praising her consistent glow-up and even suggesting she film a reaction video to her sudden TikTok fame.

While the TikTok began as a playful look back at old school photos, the reactions soon turned thoughtful. Viewers debated how early cosmetic procedures should really happen and questioned the cultural pressures that make teens feel they need them. Although some comments were blunt, many showed empathy for how complicated these decisions can be, especially for young women in image-conscious places.