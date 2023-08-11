Home > Television Vic Mensa back for Season 6 of ‘The Chi’ — what happened to his character in Season 4? Rapper Vic Mensa made his acting debut in ‘The Chi’ Season 4. Now that his recurring character’s back, fans want to know why he ever left. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 11 2023, Published 1:00 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 4, rapper and Chicago native Vic Mensa made his acting debut as Jamal, a troubled young man raising his sister, Lynae (Zaria Imani Palmer), alone. Jamal appeared for a few episodes of The Chi but disappeared after an incident that changed his family forever. Now that he’s back for Season 6 let’s dive into Vic’s role in the series and what happened to his character.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Vic Mensa had already established himself as a music artist long before ‘The Chi.’

Vic, real name Victor Kwesi Mensah, appeared in his first acting role on The Chi in 2021. The jump into acting came years after the Grammy-nominated rapper had made a name for himself in the music scene.

After years of killing it in his music career, Deadline reported in 2021 that he would be a recurring character on The Chi. Following a few episodes in Season 4, he returned in Season 6, ep. 2, “Mo’ Douda, Mo’ Problems. During the episode, Vic’s character, Jamal, was fully prepared to change his ways after spending time in jail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount

Why was Lynae’s brother, Jamal, in jail?

Upon returning home after a lengthy prison stay, Jamal tries to convince Victor (Luke James) that he’s a changed man. However, Victor isn’t convinced, considering Jamal’s past behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

The last time fans saw Jamal, he was arrested for killing someone in front of Victor at Jamal’s apartment. In Season 4, Jamal shoots his girlfriend’s brother after they fight. The woman’s brother was trying to protect his sister, who Jamal attacked after discovering she had an OnlyFans account.

Source: Paramount

Article continues below advertisement

Jamal’s arrest led to his sister, Lynae, being put in the foster care system. Thankfully, she soon moved in with Kevin (Alex Hibbert), his sister Kiesha (Birgundi Baker), and their moms, Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman).

However, now that Jamal is back in Lynae’s life, he seems determined to get them back under the same roof. We’ll see what happens as the season continues!