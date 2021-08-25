Vincent Has Big Plans for His Future With Briana on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Getting Married at First Sight isn't easy for anyone. But Briana Myles and Vincent Morales had a different experience than their Season 12 co-stars. Although they went through their own problems, they're still together.

And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 25, 2021, episode of Couples' Cam, Vincent reveals plans to propose to Briana again.

That's right — somehow everyone's favorite Season 12 couple just got cuter, as if that were even possible. In the clip, he discusses his plan with fellow Season 12 MAFS cast member Erik Lake. He explains how much he and Briana grew in their first year together. And, for Briana at least, this proposal is super important.