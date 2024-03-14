Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Wait, What Did Jimmy Really Say in That Interview About Jessica After 'Love Is Blind'? Jess tells Jimmy during the 'Love Is Blind' reunion that he seemed like he "took the first opportunity" to make her look bad. By Risa Weber Mar. 13 2024, Published 11:20 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

We've all been eagerly awaiting the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, and it is finally here! Almost everyone came back to hash out all the drama from this tumultuous season, and we even had contestants from past seasons gracing the stage.

One of the main topics of discussion was the love triangle between Chelsea, Jimmy, and Jessica. The three of them seemed surprisingly cordial throughout the night until Jessica mentioned a spicy interview that Jimmy did where he made disparaging remarks about her. It left us all wondering, what did Jimmy say about her?

Jessica shed light on what Jimmy said about her after 'Love Is Blind.'

At the reunion, Jessica said, "I saw an interview that you did recently, and I was infuriated... It seemed like you took the first opportunity you had to make an attempt at throwing me under the bus, but also flat-out bold-faced lie. You said I hammered you about wanting to explore your connections, which wasn't true. I said multiple times, when and if you choose me, if you do, I want you to be sure of it, so please explore and do whatever you need to do."

She finally asked, "What motivated you, like what provoked you and made you want to say horrible things about me?" Jimmy justified his words saying that on his side of the story, he was being asked why he didn't choose Jessica, and brought up her leaving the date early as a justification. "You were literally saying 'what else do you freakin' need from me,'" he said. "And your tone of voice was just offsetting for me... and I didn't say horrible things about you."

So, what did Jimmy really say in that interview?

During a February 2024 Access Hollywood interview, Jimmy said, "I want to congratulate Jess... she got an amazing edit." He continued, "The simplest way for me to put it is that I had a three-and-a-half hour date with both of these ladies with no true decision at that point. Jess walks out in 10 minutes and was hammering me on not having a choice and not telling her I love her. If she loved me that much, shouldn't she have told me she loved me first? Shouldn't she have stayed there with me?"