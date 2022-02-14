Kendrick Lamar Emerged From a Crate Labeled "Dre Day" During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Dre Day" is a 1993 rap song by Dr. Dre that features Snoop and RBX. The song was the second single released from Dr. Dre's now-infamous project "The Chronic."

The main reason that the track lives in infamy is the fact that it is largely a diss record aimed at Dr. Dre's former N.W.A. group member, Eazy-E. The two were in the midst of a very public falling out at the time, and on "Dre Day," Dr. Dre and Snoop delivered scathing bars about Eazy-E and the state of his career. Eventually, Eazy returned shots at the duo with his own song, which quickly became his biggest hit as a solo artist.