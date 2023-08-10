Home > FYI Snapchat's "In a Group With Me" Message Explained If you are a Snapchat user, you may have received a message that says "in a group with me." So what does this mean? Read on to find out. By Melissa Willets Aug. 10 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We've all been part of group chats via text — some that are more, ahem, enjoyable than others. But when you receive a message on your Snapchat app that says "in a group with me," what exactly does that even mean? Some users are confused.

The truth is that a group on Snapchat is a lot like a group text on your phone — but not exactly. Read on to find out what it means when you get the message "in a group with me" and where to go from there.

So, what does "in a group with me" mean on Snapchat?

When you add a friend in the Snapchat app who belongs to a group you're in, they will receive a pop-up message that says "in a group with you," according to iMentality.

Likewise, if you receive a friend request from someone else on Snapchat who is connected to you via a group, you will get a pop-up message that says the person is "in a group with me."

Just because you get a friend request from someone that says "in a group with me" doesn't mean you have to accept — that part is up to you. In fact, you may not know the person even if you were in a group chat with them, and simply have been connected through someone you both are acquainted with.

The "in a group with me" feature on Snapchat isn't exactly new, but leaves some users feeling confused.

why does snapchat lie to me. a bot adds me and it says theyre in a group with me but that is just a complete lie pic.twitter.com/BO2fjwwFBm — 🦎🛸🌈🧪🦕 (@iggykoopa666) July 27, 2023

Dexerto reports that the reason you may not be super familiar with this feature is that while it debuted in 2020 on Snapchat, the notification that indicates you're connected to someone via a group chat was removed and then reintroduced in 2023. So, it's relatively new, and according to some user feedback, it leaves some things to be desired. One person on Twitter reported that they were friended by a bot who claimed to be in a group with them. That would obviously be annoying.

If you do end up accepting a friend request on Snapchat from someone you were connected to in a group, and you have some regrets, all hope is not lost that the user will torment you forever. You still have complete control over who your friends are.

It's possible to block someone as a friend on Snapchat even if they're in a group chat with you. You can also unblock the person if they win back your affections.