What Does the Upside-Down Cross Mean and Why Did Ice Spice Wear One to the Super Bowl? "Nothing to see here, just Taylor Swift's guest Ice Spice throwing up demonic signs while wearing an upside-down cross." By Melissa Willets Feb. 13 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Rapper and Taylor Swift friend and collaborator Ice Spice got people talking after she donned an upside-down cross necklace while taking in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

What is the significance of an upside-down cross — and why are some fans upset with the rapper for wearing one at such a high-profile event? Here's what you need to know about the upside-down cross.

Source: Getty Images

So, what does an upside-down cross even mean?

To some devout Christians, the upside-down cross is actually a religious symbol and pays homage to the death of Peter the Apostle. The cross, also referred to as the inverted cross, the Petrine Cross, or the Cross of St. Peter, signifies how he died.

When he was killed, St. Peter refused to be crucified on the cross the same way as Jesus, so he asked that the cross be turned around. Religious people who wear an upside-down cross are honoring St. Peter. However, this isn't why Ice Spice wore an inverted cross while watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Instead, people are saying she wore the inverted cross to reject Christianity, and even to signify that she's an atheist or devil worshipper. Indeed, this is the other meaning of the upside-down cross — and paired with other subtle signals the rapper put out there for the world to see, fans are saying she wasn't professing her faith in St. Peter.

Fans say Ice Spice threw out satanic symbols at the Super Bowl.

Not only did Ice Spice wear an oversized upside-down cross necklace to the big game, but she also donned an outfit by the controversial brand Balenciaga, which has been criticized for promoting child abuse and sex trafficking in its ads.

Add to those scandalous elements that she was throwing out devil horn hand signs when she knew the camera was on the famous friends' box, and social media lit up with commentary — which was likely Ice Spice's intent.

"This Ice Spice thing is so unnatural and forced. It’s a purposeful display of allegiance. It’s almost like she’s wearing an earpiece and someone said, 'The camera is on you, do it now,'" one not-impressed Twitter user opined about the viral moment.

"Lolololol at all the people saying Ice Spice was wearing a St. Peter's upside down cross representing Peter being hung upside down and denying the fact that she threw up satanic horns KNOWING the camera was watching her just in the same video," someone else commented, adding, "That’s some serious mental gymnastics."