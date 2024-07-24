Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of New Jersey What Happened to Johnny the Greek and His Wife Penny After the 'RHONJ' Cameras Stopped Rolling? Johnny "The Greek" Karagiogis and his wife Penny Dossos-Karagiogis were a part of the initial rumors about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Facebook @Penny Drossos-Karagiorgis PDKhair

The early aughts of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were arguably the golden era of the franchise. Feuds were still fresh and the unhinged behaviors were still new. Melissa Gorga had put her dreams of singer-superstardom aside to focus on her brewing battle with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Rumors of Melissa's alleged infidelity were brand new, and during Season 5, Teresa was not the only person Melissa and Joe Gorga blamed for spreading them.

Another couple was pulled into the gravitational forcefield that is the hatred between Melissa and Teresa. Johnny "The Greek" Karagiogis and his wife Penny Dossos-Karagiogis were a part of the initial rumors about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe. Penny and another friend of Teresa's, Kim DePaola, were both part of Teresa's circle and were both accused of spreading the rumor. The situation led to an explosive finale, and both Penny and Johnny left the show. What happened to Johnny the Greek?

Source: Bravo

What happened to Johnny the Greek after he and Penny left 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey?'

A serious physical altercation occurred during the Season 5 finale. Penny was being confronted by Melissa for allegedly spreading rumors that she cheated on Joe. Penny, in turn, said that Teresa was the real one to blame. During the progressively louder blame game, Johnny approached Joe Gorga, and after exchanging a few words, he was assaulted by Joe, Jacqueline Laurita, and Chris Laurita (according to Johnny and Penny). Johnny and Penny filed a lawsuit against them, Bravo, and even the restaurant they were in.

Source: Instagram @davepfit

Johnny and Penny filed a lawsuit against a few 'RHONJ' stars and Bravo because of the Season 5 finale.

Johnny and Penny accused the network of setting up the scenario that led to Johnny's purported attack. The lawsuit that Penny and Johnny filed was later dismissed, and subsequently, the couple left the series.

Johnny died in 2016. What was his cause of death?

In 2016, Johnny passed away from a heart attack. Friends and loved ones took to social media to express their condolences, and for the most part, Penny stayed out of the limelight. However, in 2019, Penny slowly began speaking out about the show and her experience with Hurricane Teresa.

Source: Facebook @Penny Drossos-Karagiorgis PDKhair

Penny is ready to spill the tea on her 'RHONJ' experience, and allegedly has a podcast on the way.