Home > News What Happened to Brooke Katz of CBS 11 News in Dallas? The Anchor Has Seemingly Moved On Brooke Katz is no longer a news anchor at CBS 11 News in Dallas, Texas. What happened to the viewer favorite? Here is what we know. By Melissa Willets Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: CBS 11

The Gist: Brooke Katz was a well-liked news anchor at the local CBS News station in Dallas.

As of November 2023, she has left the team.

The station, Brooke, and her co-anchor are staying mum about Brooke's absence.

Article continues below advertisement

Visit the CBS 11 News Dallas website, and you won't see longtime anchor Brooke Katz's bio any longer. A look at her LinkedIn page reveals she has left the station as of November 2023. So what happened? Here's what we know.

So, what happened to Brooke Katz?

Dallas-area viewers noticed that Brooke, who switched from the afternoon to the morning news program in 2022, is not on TV at all when they tune into the News 11 program.

Article continues below advertisement

At time of writing, neither the station nor Brooke have shared any reason for the parting of ways, per FTV Live. We know per the anchor's Instagram that her mother passed away in 2020. Could she be taking time off to deal with her grief? This is only speculation, but no matter the impetus for Brooke leaving the CBS station, fans are less than thrilled not to see her smiling face any longer.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Katz's fans miss seeing her on the news.

Brooke's fans are both commenting on her latest Instagram post and taking to Twitter to express how they feel about her absence. "I’m so sad you left the morning news!" one person lamented.

"Why did you leave? We so much enjoyed watching your a.m. news broadcasting!" someone else commented on her Instagram. Commenting on a tweet saying Brooke had left the Dallas station, a Twitter user said, "This is terrible news if it's true. She's such a delightful personality."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Katz gone from @CBSNewsTexas is like having a granddaughter kidnapped. 😔 — dogwhistle (blue check) (@dogwhistle4) November 8, 2023

Brooke Katz's former co-anchor is still there.

Although Brooke has left CBS 11 News in Dallas, her former co-anchor, Keith Russell, is still there in the mornings. While he is active on Twitter, it seems the newsman is also remaining tight-lipped about the empty seat next to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenting to his recent tweet, one fan asked, "Been a long time loyal to ONLY channel 11 and will remain. Just asking about Brooke." When Keith didn't respond, the Twitter user followed up with, "Well, I guess Brooke is gone. No replies?"

We hope to see Brooke Katz again soon on the news.

With an impressive resume that includes working at news stations in Dallas and Charlotte, N.C. over the course of 15 years, we're guessing Brooke will land on her feet soon somewhere else.

Article continues below advertisement

Mr Strong. Certainly hope you’re enjoying the morning show @CBSNewsTexas We can’t thank you enough for watching and supporting us. https://t.co/nf0Bu4bwuY — Keith Russell (@krussellcbs11) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Brooke is openly searching for a new role, having posted this message to her LinkedIn in early November: "I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer."