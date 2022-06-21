The Destination on 'Deadliest Catch' Sank –– What Happened to It?

Adrenaline junkies and thrill-seekers alike have been obsessed with Deadliest Catch since 2005. The Discovery series has gone on for 18 seasons, showcasing how exciting, uncomfortable, and often perilous trips out to sea can be for a fishing crew.

Some of the dangers these crews face include ice-cold temperatures, crashing waves, and gigantic crab pots. In tragic cases, people have lost their lives and ships have gone down because of these events.

What happened to the Destination on Deadliest Catch, and what became of its crew?