‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’: Kye and Lizzy’s Relationship Takes a Turn

The couple got engaged in July 2021. “My answer to him was ‘yes!’” Lizzy said at the time, per Dragzine. “I want to marry my best friend!”

A Zola wedding website in Kye and Lizzy’s name says the couple was due to be married on Nov. 19, 2002, in Kentwood, La., but one month hence, and we haven’t heard anything about nuptials. And it’s a little worrisome that Lizzy said on Monday’s No Prep Kings episode that her relationship with Kye is “gone.”