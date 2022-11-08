Kyle Viljoen Faces Replacement on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ After Injury

A “stew” (or steward) from South Africa, Kyle Viljoen is “the life of any party,” as Bravo explains in his bio. But he’s also a dedicated crew member aboard the motor yacht Home. “A hardworking stew with an affinity for fun, drama, and luxury, he’s ready to spice up the charter season and deal with demanding charter guests, and at times, challenging crew members.”

And that’s why Kyle’s workplace injury was so hard to watch…