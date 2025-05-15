What Happened to Preach in 'All American' and Was He in Season 7? Here's the Truth What happened to Preach in 'All American' and was he part of the Season 7 cast? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 15 2025, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: CW

For fans of All American, few characters have had a more unexpected and emotional journey than Preach. From his early days as a gang-affiliated figure to his later transformation into a father, mentor, and community figure, Preach has become a fan favorite. The series, however, has both new and seasoned fans asking the same question. What happened to Preach in All American, and was he part of the Season 7 cast?

Whether you're catching up on old episodes or trying to figure out if you missed something in the latest season, here's everything you need to know about where Preach has been and where he ended up.

What happened to Preach in 'All American' before Season 7?

Preach, played by Kareem J. Grimes, was introduced early in the series as a former gang member connected to Coop and the South Crenshaw community. His past made him a complex figure — someone who had made mistakes but wanted to help protect others from repeating them. Preach played a critical role in helping Coop bring down Tyrone, one of the show’s early antagonists, which immediately marked him as more than a one-note character.

One of the most defining moments for Preach came when he discovered he had a daughter, Amina. The revelation changed his character’s trajectory, pushing him toward a quieter, more responsible life. No longer just watching out for Coop or looking over his shoulder, Preach now had someone depending on him every day.

That shift set the stage for another major development: becoming an educator at South Crenshaw High School. While legal troubles continued to follow him, including a storyline involving the death of Mo, which put him under investigation, Preach remained a recurring presence throughout the show’s middle seasons. By the end of Season 6, he had become a symbol of redemption and community leadership.

Was Preach in Season 7 of ‘All American’?

Yes, Preach did return in Season 7 of All American. Actor Kareem confirmed this in an interview with Parade during the season’s run, where he discussed his character’s evolving role. In particular, he highlighted a new romantic storyline involving a woman named Marqui, a fellow single parent. According to Kareem, this development added new layers to Preach’s character, showing him not only as a father but also as someone capable of emotional vulnerability and connection.

While Preach did not appear in every episode, his presence in Season 7 continued the show’s ongoing theme of growth after trauma. Following the death of Coach Billy Baker at the end of Season 5, many characters were pushed to reevaluate their paths. Preach was no exception, and his quieter moments in the season reflected his commitment to living a more stable, intentional life.

In a separate interview with Parade, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll didn’t single out Preach in her comments about the direction for Season 7. She, however, spoke about the importance of continuing arcs for long-time characters and building on their emotional histories. That philosophy was evident in how Preach’s scenes focused on parenting, relationships, and making peace with his past.

