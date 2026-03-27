What Happened With Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter? Kiss Rumors Spread A reported kiss, apology flowers, and Miranda Hope’s response have fans trying to piece together what’s really going on. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 27 2026, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The beginning of the year 2026 has been chaotic for Jessi Draper. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was reportedly seen kissing Chase McWhorter at a party. This bombshell dropped not long after news that her husband filed for divorce blindsided everyone.

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As questions about what happened with Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter started circulating, the situation only got messier. As Hulu subscribers know, Chase is the ex-husband of Miranda Hope, one of Jessi’s friends. Miranda didn’t hold back, sharing apology flowers from Jessi and a pointed response that made it clear she knew exactly what was going on.

Source: Hulu

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What happened with Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter reportedly started with a party kiss.

The short version is this: Jessi and Chase were allegedly seen getting close at a party before being spotted kissing. Multiple outlets, including US Weekly, picked up on it. It didn’t take long for the story to spread everywhere.

On its own, Jessi being spotted kissing someone after her husband filed for divorce wouldn’t be a huge deal. It, however, got messy quickly because Chase is Jessi’s friend Miranda’s ex-husband. A source told Us Weekly, “They were having fun at a party and it’s not serious between them.” Still, that hasn’t exactly slowed the conversation down. Likewise, most fans seem to agree that kissing your friend’s ex-husband even if it wasn’t serious is a huge no.

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Things quickly escalated once Miranda Hope responded.

According to People, Miranda didn’t exactly stay quiet. She shared a photo of flowers she said she received from Jessi, along with a note that read, “I completely understand you being upset with me … I am so, so sorry.” Then came the caption. “Received the prettiest flowers just minutes ago,” she wrote, adding an upside-down smiley face that said a lot without saying much at all.

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She followed it up with an Instagram Reel that read, “GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband.” And if that wasn’t clear enough, her caption added, “It’s not even a betrayal at this point, it’s a tradition.” In a separate statement, Miranda confirmed that Chase told her about the situation, “I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent,” She added that she was “disrespected by Chase” and “slighted by my friend.”

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The timing of Jessi kissing Chase doesn't escape fans.

Part of why this is hitting the way it is comes down to when it all happened. Just days before the reported kiss, Jessi revealed that her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, had filed for divorce. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jessi said she felt "blindsided." She added that her "heart sunk" with the way the news went public as they had discussed telling their children before it made headlines. So from the outside, the timeline alone has people raising eyebrows.