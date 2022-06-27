What Is the Baxter Foundation and When Does It Appear in the MCU?

As Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels the multiverse to stop the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness he's captured and held in a scientific research facility on Earth-838.

It's there that he meets a variant of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). She explains that she's a senior fellow at the Baxter Foundation. What is the Baxter Foundation's significance in the MCU?