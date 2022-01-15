In ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ Daemons Are Drawn to Arts, Sciences… and Sometimes Murder

With the third season of A Discovery of Witches currently airing on Sky Max in the United Kingdom and streaming on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ here in the United States, fans might need a crash course in the story’s mythology. Specifically, what powers do daemons have in A Discovery of Witches?

According to the official website for Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, daemons “are creative, artistic creatures who walk a tightrope between madness and genius.”