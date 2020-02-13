V-Day Writer's Block? Here's What to Write in Your Valentine's Card

V-Day Writer's Block? Here's What to Write in Your Valentine's CardBy Pippa Raga
If holidays like Valentine's Day give you a massive case of writer's block, you're totally not alone. Writing a heartfelt message to someone you love is hard enough, but add to the external pressures of Valentine's Day, and it's totally understandable why you'd feel on the verge of a panic attack.
We personally love Valentine's Day so much that we've already curated some handy lists of perfect V-Day Instagram captions, shows to watch if you're single on Valentine's Day, and the perfect way to shower your children with love on Feb. 14.
But if you've already got a date planned, a card purchased, and a sweet gift in mind, you might just be left with the question of what to write in your adorable Valentine's Day card to make your sweetie swoon, or for your coworkers and friends to feel how much you appreciate them.
We've got you covered, but of course, feel free to mash these up or add a bit of personal flair.
What to write in a Valentine's Day card to your significant other
1. When I am with you, I feel secure and special. When you cuddle me, I want to stay in your arms forever. Happy Valentine's Day sweetheart!
2. I love you, and I love us. Happy Valentine's Day to the man of my dreams.
3. My heart wouldn't be complete if I hadn't found you. I am so lucky to have you as my lady love. Happy Valentine's Day!
4. Happy Valentine's Day to an amazing man. I'm still hopelessly infatuated with you.
5. There are times I can’t choose the right words to show my love for you. But I want you to know I always love spending my time with you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
6. Happy Valentine’s Day, handsome! I love being goofy with you.
7. This is another beautiful day to let you know how much you mean to me. You are my WORLD! I love you!
8. Nothing compares to your sweetness, not even the chocolates I got for you. Have a sweet and wonderful day.
9. I always thought there was no such thing as the perfect guy until I met you. Even when I think of a perfect man on Valentine's Day, I realize you're it. I love you.
10. You are everything I could ever want in a man: handsome, loving and caring. I love you so much that I can't even imagine loving with you. Happy Valentine's Day to my beloved boyfriend!
11. You give me Valentine's Day feelings all year round. Still, getting to spend February 14 with you is extra special to me.
12. You are the queen of my heart! I love you.
How to wish your friends and coworkers a happy Valentine's Day
13. I was just thinking about all the people who matter to me this Valentine's Day, and you popped right into my head!
14. HVD to my BFF!
15. Don't work too hard, it's a holiday! Happy Valentine's Day to a person I love having as a coworker.
16. You make work so much more fun. Happy Valentine's Day to a great coworker.
17. Don't you think we should get the day off on Valentine's Day? If only we were running things... Happy Valentine's Day to someone who makes me feel seen.
18. Happy Valentine's Day to one of my favorite people.
19. Here's to a Valentine's Day filled with good wine, good food and good friends like you!
20. You are the smartest, raddest, cutest human being I know. Happy Valentine's Day to you.
21. I might not love working on Valentine's Day, but I love having you as a coworker.
22. I love you like the last slice of pizza. Happy Valentine's Day to my most amazing friend.
