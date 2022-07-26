Gabby Windey Dated Two Other Bachelor Nation Stars Before Joining the Franchise — but When?

Viewers who tuned in to Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Seasons 4 or 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, or The Bachelor Winter Games are sure to recognize Dean Unglert. He eliminated himself from Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, only to return and then leave again with co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Today, Dean is still in a happy relationship with Caelynn — but before her and before Rachel, there was Gabby Windey. Here's what fans need to know about when Dean and Gabby dated and how they feel about each other today.