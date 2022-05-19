A Switch Version of 'Genshin Impact' Was Announced Years Ago — Is It Ever Coming Out?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 19 2022, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
You would think that a game as successful as Genshin Impact would want to appear on as many consoles as possible. Despite the game having already made billions in in-game transactions, there are a limited number of platforms you can play it on. The game is already available on PC, PlayStation systems, and even mobile platforms.
While an Xbox version isn't in the cards as of yet, fans have known about the upcoming Nintendo Switch version for years. But knowing about a port for the Switch and having it come out are two very different things. When is Genshin Impact coming to the Nintendo Switch?
When is 'Genshin Impact' coming to the Nintendo Switch?
Originally released in September 2020, Genshin Impact is a massive free-to-play open-world RPG. Players assume the role of the Traveler, an otherworldly being who becomes stranded in the magical world of Teyvat and gets separated from their twin sibling in the process. Thus begins the Traveler's quest to find their missing sibling as they travel across the nations of Teyvat on their search. Players can unlock more playable characters through gacha and use their elemental attacks to defeat foes.
The game has been wildly successful since its initial launch, having grossed over $4 billion as of March 2022. It was the top-grossing game of 2021 and its success continues amidst a recent delay in its content. Shockingly enough, Genshin Impact is available on fewer platforms than you might think.
When the game was first released, it was launched on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 4. The game's mobile version is even infamous for barely being able to process the game's massive world and vivid animations smoothly. In April 2021, the game made the leap to the latest generation of consoles when it was released on the PlayStation 5.
So what about the Switch version? This particular port was first announced back in January 2020, several months before the game officially launched. If you were hoping to check the game out using your JoyCons, you're out of luck for now. As of writing, the Switch version of Genshin Impact has remained one of the most elusive aspects of the game. The dev team at HoyoVerse has made very little mention of the Switch version's development since its initial announcement.
The only remark thus far that HoyoVerse has made concerning the Switch version was in May 2022, more than two years since the original announcement. In a statement to GoNintendo, HoyoVerse announced that the Switch version is still being worked on.
"The Switch version is still in development," HoyoVerse confirmed via GoNintendo. "And we will release more information as we progress further along."
That certainly doesn't amount to much after more than two years of radio silence. In the meantime, fans of the game continue to comment on the official YouTube video with jokes about its notable absence.
One person wrote, "Can't wait to play this on the Switch with my grandchildren." Another wrote, "If this is [HoYoVerse's] definition of ['coming soon'], I would hate to see what their definition of 'later' would be."
The Switch version of Genshin Impact does not currently have a release date.