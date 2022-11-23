Our Forever Summer Has Finally Come to a Close With the End of ‘BIP' (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

The summer has finally come to a close down in Mexico. Yes, we know that it's late November, but summer isn't over until the beaches at Playa Escondida are closed. Of course, we're talking about the finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

What couples ended up together? What couples broke up? What couples got back together? We found out everything. So what happened and when did this all go down?