'FBI' Fans Are Anxiously Awaiting Missy Peregrym's Return — Does She Have a Comeback Date Yet?
Ever since FBI star Missy Peregrym exited the series late in Season 4, fans have been clamoring to know if she's gone from the show for good or when she's coming back. Missy's character, Special Agent Maggie Bell, was nearly killed after exposure to sarin gas, prompting viewers to think the actress was on her way out.
While it was quickly established that Maggie was hospitalized so that Missy could go on maternity leave to welcome her second child, that didn't stop viewers asking about the character's future and when they'd see her again. Now that Season 5 is well underway, the audience is once again campaigning for Maggie to come back.
When might she finally resurface? Keep reading to find out what's been announced.
When will Missy Peregrym return to 'FBI'?
Unfortunately for viewers, there's no official date set for Missy's return as Maggie. The actress had announced on Instagram over the summer that she was returning to work in September 2022 — so allowing time for production, episodes featuring her should likely be airing in November 2022.
As of this writing, CBS's official episode listings only run through Oct. 18, and since Missy is still credited as a main cast member, she's listed even for episodes in which she doesn't appear. Shantel VanSanten, who's filling in for her as Special Agent Nina Chase, continues to be credited as a recurring cast member.
FBI is in reruns on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 2022, and pre-empted on Nov. 8 due to CBS's usual coverage of the Midterm elections. CBS is airing a new episode on Sunday, Nov. 6 to make up for it, but that episode is still part of the batch filmed with Shantel.
That means the earliest episode that could feature Missy will air on Nov. 15, 2022.
What will happen when Missy Peregrym returns to 'FBI'?
Though Missy's exact return date is unknown, FBI showrunner Rick Eid has already spoken about what viewers can expect for Maggie when the character does resurface. He told TVLine in July that "she'll probably for the most part be the same," but that the traumatic experience of being exposed to the gas will affect her both physically and emotionally.
"That may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases," he teased.
And just because Maggie returns doesn't automatically mean Nina Chase is leaving. CBS also hasn't confirmed a departure date for Shantel, and because she's a recurring cast member, they may not. Shows typically don't announce guest stars' exits the way that they do for main cast members.
It's also possible that Nina stays on in some capacity when Maggie returns.
Nina could stay on as the newest addition to the team, especially since the character has her own storyline with colleague Stuart Scola. Or she could depart for now and return later in Season 5 or future seasons when appropriate.
Whatever happens, Missy Peregrym should be back before the end of 2023, and that will make viewers very happy.
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.