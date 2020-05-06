David Dobrik's Educational History Will Surprise You!

If you’re over the age of 18, there’s a pretty solid chance that you have absolutely zero idea who David Dobrik is. The poster child for the current brand of Gen-Z-centric content, David got his start on the now-defunct Vine platform before moving his enormous following over to YouTube .

In recent years, what used to be an online-only distinction — YouTube star —has risen to be synonymous with a regular celebrity, and David personifies all that Gen-Z has to offer.

You’re probably wondering just how David got so famous, and what college he went to that gave him the skills to succeed just as much as he has. Luckily, we’ve got the answer for you!