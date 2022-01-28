Paris Hilton Changed Her Wedding Venue a Week Before the Big Day — Where Did They End Up?

Wow, Paris and her now husband Carter went on a 7-week honeymoon all around the world. Hopefully they packed a lot of masks! The trip began in Bora Bora which is located between South America and Australia, in the Pacific Ocean. The couple stayed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort where we would assume things got romantic... except for the fact that her family was with them.

On the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Paris admitted that 12 of them "all flew together" to Bora Bora, where they spent a week relaxing on a yacht. At least she had a unicorn inflatable.