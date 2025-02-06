‘Teen Mom’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Still Lives in Her Luxurious Mansion With Hubby Zach Davis Cheyenne and her husband first shared their stunning LA mansion with 'Teen Mom' fans in November 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheynotshy

MTV reality star Kristen "Cheyenne" Davis, née Floyd, has been part of the network's TV lineup for quite some time. Since starting her reality TV journey on the dating show Are You The One? and later in The Challenge's Rivals III and the Teen Mom franchise, Cheyenne has gained a loyal audience of fans who enjoy seeing what she'll do next, both on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and on social media.

One part of Cheyenne's life that fans can't get enough of is her family. The TV personality and her husband, Zach, her daughter with her ex, Cory Wharton, Ryder, and her and Zach's son, Ace, have crafted a cozy life near her hometown, Los Angeles, Calif. In 2022, the couple revealed they built their house from the ground up and have since used their fortune to help others.

Cheyenne Floyd from 'Teen Mom' lives in a $2 million home with her husband and children.

Cheyenne and Zach built a stunning home from the ground up in Northridge, Calif. in November 2021. At the time, the couple were engaged and got married in September 2022, several months after their purchase. Northridge is a suburb of LA, and provided solace for the couple after they endured a near-fatal shooting incident in their old neighborhood. The couple'se mansion is worth $2 million and has multiple rooms, leaving plenty of space for the couple and their children.

Cheyenne and Zach still live in their mansion and have continued taking measures to make the space feel more homely. The couple's home is something they're likely holding onto closer, as many people in their surrounding areas lost theirs in January 2025 after multiple wildfires damaged thousands of homes in LA.

Fortunately, Cheyenne and Zach's mansion was safe, and she told Us Weekly that they were using their resources — including creating an Amazon wishlist for over 100 Snapchat subscribers — to give back to the people in need.

"I was born and raised in Altadena," she said of one of the main LA cities affected by the fire. "My childhood home is at the top of where everything was happening and where the fires were really, really bad. The church that we grew up in, the schools, the grocery stores, our favorite pastrami shop, every single thing is gone. It’s just devastating.”

What does Cheyenne Floyd do for a living?

Cheyenne's pockets are deep enough for her to afford her home and to give back to others. And while Teen Mom is partly the reason she makes enough money to afford her lavish lifestyle, it's not her only means of income. According to her Instagram account, the Hampton University graduate also earns money as a content creator and entrepreneur. Cheyenne hosts two podcasts, one with her dad, Kyle Floyd, called Our Unfiltered Kitchen.

She also co-hosts a podcast called Think Loud Crew, where she and fellow moms R KyleLynn and Shanan Cablayan discuss being young mompreneurs and other hot goss.

Cheyenne is also helping her eldest daughter, Ryder, become an entrepreneur in her own right. In 2022, she and Ryder launched their nail polish collection, Nails by Ryder K. The collection features bright and bold colors and has an even more adorable tagline, "Little Hands, Big Dreams."