She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?

Smith ran for her bedroom but Todd broke down the door. It was there she claimed he beat and choked her until she passed out, raping her while she was unconscious. Afterward Todd said he wanted cigarettes and threatened to kill Smith's entire family if she told anyone what happened. She called her mom to ask if she'd drive them on their errand, but her mom was exhausted from work and sent Smith's brother. Smith was clever, and upon buying the cigarettes, she managed to leave a note with the clerk. After they got back to her house, she sent her brother back to the gas station.