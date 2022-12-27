Where Is ‘Chef Dynasty: House of Fang’ Filmed? Location Holds Meaning for Kathy Fang

On the sister restaurant’s site, which boasts unique Chinese cuisine, Fang described cooking as “a family affair.” The “about” section further explains, “Mrs. Fang runs House of Nanking and Fang Restaurant is run by Peter Fang and his daughter Kathy Fang. How many restaurants can you name in the city where you can say the owners are there front and center everyday to help cater to your needs and make your experience a memorable one?”