Where Is “Witch” Carlton Gebbia Now Since Leaving ‘RHOBH’?By Elizabeth Randolph
May. 13 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Nearly every show within the Real Housewives franchise has a few cast members who, for whatever reason, don’t make it past their first season. Many of them, such as Kim Fields, who lasted for one year in Season 8, simply don’t have the personality to engage in fighting their castmates. Others, like Kimberly Bryant from The Real Housewives of Orange County, seemingly disappeared from the spotlight after one season.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continued Bravo’s unintentional tradition of letting cast members go early after axing two newcomers in one season — Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud de Ohoven.
Although she and Joyce left the show after Season 4, Carlton’s appearance still resonates with RHOBH fans. But where is the reality star now? Here’s the scoop.
Where is “Witch” Carlton Gebbia from 'RHOBH' now?
When Carlton joined RHOBH in Season 4, she immediately stood out from the 90210 ladies. She and Kyle Richards were at odds almost instantly, as Kyle admitted to being afraid of Carlton because she identifies as a witch. Carlton explained she practiced Wicca and learned the craft from her grandmother.
Kyle accused Carlton of putting a “spell” on her computer. While she denied using any magic, Carlton got fired from RHOBH after one season, which she took in stride.
“I sort of look at it as a blessing in disguise because my husband does have a project in the works, a reality show,” Carlton told E! News in 2014. “It’s something that would give me the opportunity to work with him. I was contractually obligated for a three-year deal, and if that’s the case, I’m not anymore.”
Following Carlton’s exit, her husband, David Gebbia, filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per Bravo. The couple share three children — Destiny, Mysteri, and Cross.
After the divorce, Carlton listed her and David’s gothic mansion for $22 million to support her children financially. In 2018, she reflected on losing the estate she curated with David’s brother.
Is Carlton Gebbia coming back to ‘RHOBH’?
Carlton probably won’t be on RHOBH anytime soon. In August 2020, she returned to Bravo to sell her home in an episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Since her appearance, though, she hasn’t been in the spotlight much. Based on her Instagram posts, she lives in Miami, Fla., with her kids, so there’s always a chance that fans could see her on the rebooted The Real Housewives of Miami.
Carlton’s ongoing feud with Kyle could also explain why she won't return to RHOBH. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle said she refers to Season 4 as “the season I like to pretend never happened.” She also said she wouldn’t want Carlton back because of her “weird” habits.
“Everything she did was just so friggin' freaky,” Kyle said. “I’m still convinced that she put a spell on me because bees always torture me and come in the most random places.”
