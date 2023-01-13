Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Nintendo Applin Can Be Tricky to Find in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Tips on How to Spot One By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 12 2023, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Whether you got it on release, received it as a Christmas present, or just really really like Pokémon, chances are you're still steeped within your Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The latest mainline Pokémon game introduces players to the ninth generation of Pokémon, featuring all new starters, Legendaries, and the mighty Lechonk. A whole new adventure awaits trainers as they explore the Paldea region and catch new and returning species of Pokémon.

But like animals in real life, Pokémon have their own habits, physiology, and even defense mechanisms against larger organisms. As you try to catch certain species in the wild, some of them may be particularly difficult to try and spot. Case in point, Applin. This little critter has a remarkably similar appearance to that of an apple, making the act of tracking one more difficult than trying to find other Pokémon. Here's where you can find an Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Here's where to find Applin in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'.

Despite its tiny apple-like form, Applin is actually a dual-type Grass/Dragon Pokémon. It was first introduced in Generation VIII with the release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, but it's still made its way to the Paldea region. On its own, Applin can learn moves like Ripen or Gluttony. It also has Bulletproof as a Hidden Ability. As an amusing little side note, Dotesports reports that an Applin's body isn't actually the apple part. It's the little worm-like organism within the apple.

Applin isn't exactly easy to spot at first glance. Similar to actual apples, they prefer to hang out in trees and are typically not found on the ground amidst other wild Pokémon. Luckily, they're still relatively easy to reach. You can encounter Applins by ramming yourself into trees while riding Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on which version of the game you have. From there, they'll fall out of the tree and the rest will play out just the same as normal encounters.

Bulbapedia lists several several locations where you can find Applin in trees. Check out each of these areas: South Province (Area One, Two, Four)

West Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area One, Two)

North Province (Area One, Two)

Casseroya Lake

Tagtree Thicket Now be warned, Applin are still tiny and easy to miss if you're not looking close enough. Be sure to check trees thoroughly to make sure they're there. You might also encounter other Pokémon that fall out from trees.