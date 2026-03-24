‘Jury Duty’ Returns for Season 2: Exploring Where ‘Company Retreat’ Was Filmed Season 1 had a courthouse. Season 2 has a full-blown company retreat — and fans have questions. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 24 2026, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Amazon Studios

On April 7, 2023, Jury Duty quietly pulled off something that felt almost impossible. The show built an entire reality around one unsuspecting person by blending scripted comedy with real reactions in a way that somehow didn’t fall apart. It shouldn’t have worked … But it absolutely did.

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Now, the creators are back with Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. This time, however, they’ve traded the courtrooms for corporate chaos. With Season 2 featuring such a different backdrop, many Amazon Prime Video subscribers are asking the same question: Where was Company Retreat filmed? Furthermore, what should viewers expect from this new installment?

Source: Amazon Studios

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Where was ‘Company Retreat’ filmed? Here’s what we actually know about the Season 2 location.

Unlike Season 1, the filming location for Company Retreat hasn’t been widely detailed. However, Variety reported that the new season was filmed in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills. This means Season 2 shifts away from the controlled courtroom environment that dominated Season 1. That said, the lack of specific details isn’t all that surprising. The show relies heavily on maintaining a carefully constructed reality, meaning production likely took place in a closed or highly controlled space rather than a recognizable public location.

And based on what the creators have shared, the scale alone makes it clear this wasn’t a simple shoot. Season 2 reportedly used a set significantly larger than the original, designed to feel like a fully functioning company retreat complete with layered backstories and ongoing interactions.

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Season 1 of ‘Jury Duty’ helps explain why ‘Company Retreat’ looks so different.

To understand the shift, it helps to look back at how Season 1 was filmed. According to Fifty Grande, much of the original series took place inside the Huntington Park Superior Court in California. It was a shuttered courthouse that production crews transformed into a fully functioning set.

Source: Amazon Studios

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That location worked perfectly for a jury setting, where strangers naturally come together under strict rules. For Company Retreat, however, the creators needed something entirely different: a space that could convincingly mimic a workplace environment where everyone already knows each other. Instead of jurors meeting for the first time, Season 2 centers on a small business retreat. This required a more expansive, immersive setup that could support ongoing storylines without breaking the illusion.

Agoura Hills offers the kind of backdrop that fits a show like ‘Company Retreat.'

While the exact filming site hasn’t been confirmed, Agoura Hills itself offers some clues as to why it was chosen. Located in the Santa Monica Mountains region, the area is known for its mix of scenic landscapes and production-friendly spaces.

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According to Visit California, Agoura Hills has a long history of hosting film and television projects. Nearby locations such as Paramount Ranch, for example, are frequently used as backdrops. The balance of natural surroundings and accessible infrastructure makes it an ideal place to build controlled environments without sacrificing realism.

For a show like Company Retreat, that flexibility matters. The setting needed to feel believable enough for the “hero” to buy in completely. Furthermore, all of this needed to happen while still given the production full control behind the scenes.

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Source: Amazon Studios

The mystery around where ‘Company Retreat’ was filmed actually makes sense.

At its core, Jury Duty thrives on illusion. The less viewers — and especially participants — know about how it’s made, the better the experience works. Keeping filming details limited is part of what helps preserve that magic. Season 2 raises the stakes by placing its unsuspecting participant inside a company retreat with co-workers, conflicts, and responsibilities that feel real. That level of immersion doesn’t just happen by accident; it’s carefully built.