Ozzy Osbourne's 2025 VMAs Tribute Featured Singers From Multiple Generations

You can't have a music award show following the Prince of Darkness's death without paying homage to him. That's what several musical artists did for Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 VMAs, but some viewers weren't quite sure who did the Ozzy tribute and how the VMAs performers are linked to the Black Sabbath founding member. While some of the artists might have been more recognizable than others, in some ways, it's all about which generation you're from.

Ozzy died from a heart attack just weeks before the live VMAs that took place on Sept. 7, 2025. It made sense for other musicians to pay tribute to him while belting out some of Ozzy's most memorable songs from over the years. And, as with his fans, Ozzy touched each of those performers at different times throughout their respective careers.



Who did the Ozzy tribute at the VMAs?

During the VMAs, several singers took the stage to perform together in honor of Ozzy. The late singer might not have performed himself if he had lived to see or attend the 2025 event, but it was almost a given that there would be a tribute or performance in his honor. And, to be fair, Ozzy performed at the VMAs in the past. Musicians who he inspired were essentially obligated to give him his flowers.

Singer Yungblud and Portuguese guitarist Nuno Bettencourt joined Aerosmith powerhouses Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with Black Sabbath's Adam Wakeman, on stage during the VMAs. Songs like "Changes," "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and "Crazy Train" helped the group pay tribute to the late singer.

The musicians who did the Ozzy tribute are from different generations. Ozzy was one of the founding members of Black Sabbath in the '60s. Since his early days in the music business, Ozzy has managed to reach audiences of various ages. It also helped that his family was given the MTV reality show The Osbournes in 2002. But it's no secret that Ozzy's pull and his influence were around for decades before he died.

Ozzy Osbourne worked closely with Yungblud.

Even if you're a little unfamiliar with some of those who performed the tribute, Yungblud likely held a special place in Ozzy's heart, so it makes sense for organizers to want him involved. He worked closely with Ozzy and considered the iconic singer to be a major influence on him. According to Page Six, during the filming of Yungblud's music video for his song "Funeral," in which Ozzy appeared, Ozzy gifted the young singer with a cross necklace, not unlike the necklaces Ozzy was known for wearing most of his life.