Boba's War Against the Pykes in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Had Major Consequences — Who Died?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers if you aren't caught up with The Book of Boba Fett.

We hardly knew you, Max Rebo! Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) fight against the shady Pyke Syndicate in The Book of Boba Fett sadly had consequences. While Boba did try to play nice as he asserted his authority as daimyo of Mos Espa, the Pykes weren't so kind.