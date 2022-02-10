Logo
Boba's War Against the Pykes in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Had Major Consequences — Who Died?

Feb. 9 2022, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers if you aren't caught up with The Book of Boba Fett.

We hardly knew you, Max Rebo! Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) fight against the shady Pyke Syndicate in The Book of Boba Fett sadly had consequences. While Boba did try to play nice as he asserted his authority as daimyo of Mos Espa, the Pykes weren't so kind.

However, the Pykes' willingness to attack innocent civilians ultimately backfired. Let's pay tribute to the innocent fallen of The Book of Boba Fett. We'll mention the villains that met their demise too.

Garsa Fwip and the rest of the Sanctuary

Garsa Fwip, female business owner and icon
Source: Disney Plus

Who else was hoping that Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals) and the rest of the patrons/employees at the Sanctuary would make it out alive after the Pykes bombed the cantina? Why did The Book of Boba Fett have to kill off one of the only (known) female business owners in Mos Espa? Hopefully, if the show is renewed for a second season, Boba can rebuild the Sanctuary in Garsa's (and Max Rebo's) memory.

Boba's Tusken Raider family

Boba surveys a sad scene.
Source: Disney Plus

Unlike Anakin Skywalker, Boba Fett learned that the Tusken Raiders weren't simply savages who had no sense of morals. The Tusken Raiders that unofficially adopted Boba had rescued him from drowning in the Tatooine sands. After Boba saves a Tusken child from a sand monster, the Tuskens start treating Boba with respect out of gratitude. Boba is understandably devastated when he discovers the wreckage of the Tusken tribe that took him in. They had all been slaughtered.

The Pyke Syndicate leader on Tatooine takes responsibility for the attack in The Book of Boba Fett season finale. Cad Bane attempts to use this knowledge to his advantage when he faces off against Boba. That's what leads Cad to becoming the next casualty on our list.

Cad Bane

Cad Bane threatens Boba Fett
Source: Disney Plus

Boba Fett finally got a rematch with his old mentor. Cad Bane actually shot Boba's helmet in an unfinished episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It was Cad who mentored Boba as a bounty hunter. The blue-skinned bounty hunter is still a bit skeptical that Boba's turned over a new leaf when they face off. Boba stands his ground, ready to defend his people against Cad. In the resulting shootout Cad shoots Boba, but Boba bests Cad and stabs him in the chest with his gaffi stick.

Max Rebo

Max Rebo
Source: Disney Plus

Max Rebo, of the Max Rebo band fame, unfortunately perished doing what he loved best: playing music. The proud elephant-eared musician survived his gigs playing for Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Unfortunately, Max's musical luck ran out in The Book of Boba Fett. He was playing in the Sanctuary when the Pykes bombed the cantina.

All of the crime bosses who attacked Boba

The Pyke Syndicate leader.
Source: Disney Plus

Pro tip: Don't piss off Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen.) Just when the Pyke Syndicate leader thinks he's about to leave Tatooine scot-free, Fennec assassinates him and every other single leader that conspired against Boba, including the mayor of Mos Espa. Is it a brutal scene? Yes. But these crime bosses killed Max Rebo and other innocent civilians without a qualm! No sympathy.

It's a good lesson as to why future enemies shouldn't cross Fennec and Boba if the show is renewed for Season 2.

In the meantime, you can now stream Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

