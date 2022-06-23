Klaus Dies a Few Times in 'The Umbrella Academy' — What About the Rest of the Group?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.
Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and the rest of The Umbrella Academy ready themselves to save the world and prevent the disastrous effects of the kugelblitz in Season 3 of the hit show on Netflix.
Seemingly halting them in their quest are the members of the Sparrow Academy, the Hargreeves children now occupying The Umbrella Academy HQ. Who dies in The Umbrella Academy Season 3?
Who dies in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3?
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy finds the members of The Umbrella Academy between a rock and a hard place. Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly), an innocent-looking boy who grows close to Viktor (Elliot Page) in Season 2, makes things more complicated than desirable for the group. Harlan kills the mothers of the Hargreeves children, unwittingly bringing about the grandfather paradox.
The members of The Umbrella Academy now occupy a timeline where they don't exist — but existential dilemmas are far from the only problems they will have to deal with. The kugelblitz threatens to destroy the world, propelling the members of the Umbrella Academy to reunite once again and come up with a working solution. Marcus, who's at the helm of the Sparrow Academy, is the first to get sucked into the deadly vortex. Five's pup, Mr. Pennycrumb, suffers a similar fate.
Several characters lose their lives in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy.' How does Allison contribute to the gruesome storylines?
Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) kills Harlan, the grieving kid who brings about the deluge of horrors by killing the mothers of the Hargreeves children. Elsewhere in Season 3, Allison strikes up a nifty deal with Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) — which brings about unexpected consequences.
Reginald stabs Luther (Tom Hopper) in the chest, seemingly killing him. Fans needn't worry, though. Luther sticks around until the end of Season 3. The same can't be said about Stanley (Javon Walton), Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila's (Ritu Arya) son, who seemingly vanishes in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.
Sir Reginald Hargreeves causes some ruckus too. Who are his victims? Does he kill Klaus — does Klaus die?
Sir Reginald Hargreeves is another character on The Umbrella Academy with a high body count. Not only does he kill Klaus early on in Season 3 — which swiftly turns into a twisted training exercise of sorts — he also semi-murders Luther and once again creates a situation that poses a serious threat to the life of just about every Hargreeves kid.
At the end of Season 3, Reginald asks Lila, Diego, Klaus, Viktor, Ben (Justin H. Min), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), and Five to help him out and hook themselves up to a machine in the hope of orchestrating a timeline swap and evading the threat of the kugelblitz.
The experiment yields mixed results, with several Hargreeves starting to look more and more disheveled as Reginald labors away. But these are just the short-term effects.
Allison delivers the real zinger, overwriting the terms of her agreement with Reginald and seemingly killing him. Sloane, Luther's new wife, disappears at the tail end of Season 3. Even worse, the machine business robs most of The Umbrella Academy members of their powers.
Luther no longer has inhuman strength, while Klaus no longer enjoys the power of spontaneous self-resurrection. Even more intriguingly, Reginald is once again alive and well in the new timeline.
Allison seems to end up in Los Angeles at the end of Season 3, which, as some fans believe, might be her version of heaven. Ben gets a similarly mundane ending, riding the subway in South Korea in a mid-credit scene of The Umbrella Academy.
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is available on Netflix now.