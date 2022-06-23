Klaus Dies a Few Times in 'The Umbrella Academy' — What About the Rest of the Group?

The members of The Umbrella Academy now occupy a timeline where they don't exist — but existential dilemmas are far from the only problems they will have to deal with. The kugelblitz threatens to destroy the world, propelling the members of the Umbrella Academy to reunite once again and come up with a working solution. Marcus, who's at the helm of the Sparrow Academy, is the first to get sucked into the deadly vortex. Five's pup, Mr. Pennycrumb, suffers a similar fate.